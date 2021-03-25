Federal Office of Management and Budget to consider redefining city size

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Office of Management and Budget is the agency that decides metropolitan designation and they determine it based off of population and the threshold might change.

Mark Rohloff, Oshkosh’s City Manager, said “The office of management and budget has a committee that’s recommending that cities between 50,000 and 100,000 get removed as cities under the metropolitan statistical area designation.”

The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) is a federal agency and local officials said their decision could have serious implications in small cities here in Wisconsin and across the country.

“There’s a lot of unintended consequences that I don’t think the Office of Management and Budget are truly aware of,” said Rohloff.

Officials said had these changes become permanent before the coronavirus hit it could have affected how much funding the Oshkosh Neenah area got to fight the pandemic.

Mayor Dean Kaufert from Neenah said, “The implications could be pretty big because if we get downgraded into a micro, what they call a micro community or district that would not be good for us. We get a lot of benefits with HUD [Housing and Urban Development] dollars and federal dollars so it’s important that we keep this designation.”

Neenah and Oshkosh are part of one metropolitan area called the “Oshkosh-Neenah, Wisconsin Metropolitan Statistical Area” and the combined area could lose funding if OMB does not reconsider.

“Neenah would be equally impacted in a negative way because the office of management and budget correctly claims they only use it for statistical purposes the reality is that so many other federal agencies default to using the MSA designation for a lot of funding formulas,” Rohloff.

Rohloff said one significant program that will be affected is the Community Development Block Grant Program from HUD.

This issue has received bipartisan support from senator Baldwin and Senator Johnson and Representative Gallagher and Representative Grothman who are asking the office to reconsider.