Feds: Shawano Lake levels to rise

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) — The federal government has come to an agreement to raise Shawano Lake water levels.

A temporary order has been issued by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) Wednesday to raise the lake back to the historic 30-year level starting immediately.

This will run the duration of the summer.

Senator Robert Cowles (R-Green Bay) says:

“I’m incredibly pleased to learn of FERC’s decision to raise the water level again this summer. Shawano Lake is a prime recreation hub, and a fun and relaxing place to live and visit. This order comes just in time to allow residents and visitors to continue enjoying their weeknights, weekends, and vacations like they always have: safely on Shawano Lake.”

In 2018, the FERC ordered Shawano Lake levels to be drawn down by about five inches.

(VIDEO: Shawano Lake Water Levels Returning to Historic High)

This reportedly caused concerns for lake-goers for their safety and recreational ability. Lower the lake levels resulted in exposed lake bottom and hazards.

Raising lake levels will allow lake-goers the opportunity to enjoy the water early this summer.

Officials say the decision on a permanent order will be available before the next boating season.

Surveying of the lake began Monday.

(VIDEO: Survey of water quality on Shawano Lake begins Monday.)