GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Feed My Starving Children is preparing meals for malnourished kids across the globe. Those volunteering with the organization say they enjoy helping those in need.

“I love it, I told them I’d have problems with this because I cry when I talk about it because it’s feeding children, and when you look at these pictures and you see how they’re starving you can’t help but want to come back,” said Bonnie Conradt, volunteer.

Conradt is one of four thousand volunteers packaging meals. The organization plans to pack over 600,000 meals for underserved children worldwide. Conradt has volunteered with the organization for years and says it is her way of giving back.

“In America, we have safety networks where people can go for food, but they don’t have this in the third world countries and if we don’t send this food these kids are going to starve to death so it’s so important,” explained Conradt.

Eleven area churches have partnered to fund and organize the event. Local organizers say the meals will provide nourishment for those receiving them.

“It has four ingredients: rice, soy, which is our protein. It has veggies which are our dehydrated potatoes and carrots, and it has our vitamins so that if a kid was only able to receive one meal, it has everything that they need so they can continue to grow,” stated Katelyn Lusk, volunteer program supervisor Feed My Starving Children.

The group says 1 in 9 kids are without food every day which is why they say volunteering can make a difference.

“You’re giving up two hours of your time, you may think it’s kind of boring, but we play awesome music, we have fun, we have challenges, and so you’re just getting to know those that are around you here in your community while you’re helping those out that are in another country that doesn’t have what we have here,” said Lusk.

The organization can be found at the Green Bay Community Church and will conclude the packaging of the meals on Thursday, October 6th.