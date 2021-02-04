Feeding America begins free food distribution at NWTC

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Fighting hunger can be difficult due to mobility, on top of an ongoing pandemic, Feeding America is using NWTC to help distribute food without people getting out of their car.

This is part of the Farm to Families program, where federal money buys food from Wisconsin farmers to help address food insecurity.

“It’s nice to be able to bring food to people. It’s hard for people to get to a location so we’re bringing it right to the community,” says Cassie Faulks.

The food distribution at NWTC is every Wednesday throughout Feb.

Boxes will be put in the car’s trunk, they ask that there is room in the trunk to accommodate the space for the boxes.