Feeding America distributes free food boxes in Door Co.

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Feeding America is holding a free food event to help the community before the new year.

The Farmers to Families Food Box Event plans to give 400 free boxes of food to people in need.

This will be the last event in 2020, say officials. The free food boxes are scheduled to be handed out on Wednesday, Dec. 30, at 4:00 p.m.

For everyone’s safety, people are encouraged to wear masks.

Since there are a limited number of boxes, coordinators say the event is functioning on a first come first serve basis with a three-box limit per vehicle.

If you need to pick up more at the Door County Fairgrounds on 812 N 14th Ave, you can call 920-421-2166 to get pre-approved.

Events like this are popular in Northeast Wisconsin as Green Bay finishes its three weeks of food distribution on Dec. 9.

Starting on Nov. 25, Feeding America partnered with Green Bay Area School District in distributing food to the community near Thanksgiving.

In the first week of Green Bays’ food distribution, cars lined up down the street early in the morning, and food boxes were out before noon. Thankfully, families that were still in line did not go away empty-handed.

For the second week, families started receiving boxed foods earlier in the morning at both Edison Middle School and Green Bay West High School.

By 10:30 a.m. both locations ran out of boxes that we filled with protein and other items. One thousand boxes were split between the West and East sides of Green Bay.

By the end of the third week, there were fewer vehicles waiting in line at the Edison Middle School and Green Bay West High School to receive drive-through meals.

The three-week event was able to help many families who were hit hard because of the pandemic this year.

With the possibility of the Farmers to Families event in the Door County Fairground being as popular as the Green Bay one, people are recommended to show up early.