Feeding America East is ready to help families with food insecurity

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis.(WFRV)- On Wednesday November 25th, a new partnership officially began between the Green Bay Area School District and Feeding America East in distributing food to families in the Green Bay Region. The need is higher this year, given the COVID-19 pandemic, which lead Feeding America to run out of the 60-pound food boxes for families. “Right now we are seeing a sustained 36% increase in the amount of people needing food assistance,” said Patti Kabeck President and CEO of Feeding America East Wisconsin. Feeding America East covers the entire area of Northeast Wisconsin and is now assisting approximately 600,000 families with meals. “Fortunately in Green Bay, the school district was able to provide everyone with a meal last Wednesday with their lunch program,” said Kabeck.

The Green Bay food distribution will take place this Wednesday from 10 a.m-12 p.m. at Edison Middle School located at 442 Alpine Dr, Green Bay, and Green Bay West High School located at 966 Shawano Ave, Green Bay. Going forward, there will be some changes to traffic patterns, and ways that families can obtain farm to families food that will be announced on the District’s website.

Food insecurity occurs when a family or individual doesn’t have enough resources to feed themselves or their family consistently. “During the pandemic, you’re seeing people who were really doing okay before the pandemic, but the loss of a job or loss of the economy has contributed to their food insecurity,” said Kabeck.

Feeding America East is always looking for volunteers, but due to COVID-19, there is a temporary cap on the number of people that can help out, but you are encouraged to reach out. “We’re looking for volunteers right now, to help us sort, pack, and get our food ready to go out to Pantries and families in need,” said Liz Wollenberg of Feeding America East. Wollenberg says that they are limiting the number of volunteers at this time to ensure that everyone can safely distance. “Not only do we have opportunities in the warehouse, but we also have opportunities out in the community,” said Wollenberg. Those include food distribution events throughout the area.

The Green Bay Area School District has more information on the partnership with Feeding America East on their website: https://www.gbaps.org/news/what_s_new/farm_to_family_meal_distribution Volunteer opportunities with Feeding America East can be found here: https://feedingamericawi.org/get-involved/volunteer/in-the-fox-valley/