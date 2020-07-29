Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin helping feed local families with food distributions

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Many of our neighbors are just one missed paycheck away from falling into food insecurity.

That’s why Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin is making it a little easier for families to put food on the table this summer. Hundreds of cars will be lining up at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College for the organization’s weekly food distributions.

The farm to family distributions are drive through contact-free mobile food pantries happening through the end of August. For many families, the coronavirus has forced them from a situation of stability to one of hunger. In fact, 40% of families that are visiting pantries are doing so for the first time due to the pandemic. From March 1 through June 30, Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin has distributed 11 million pounds of food- that is an 85% increase over the same period last year.

“The numbers that we’re serving right now are really not common,” says Lisa Endl, Director of Communications at Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin. “There is a very increased need. About 40% of people who are visiting pantries are doing so for the first time. These numbers, 500 people a day, coming through five days a week is really a huge increase.”

Families or individuals simply drive up and pop the trunk or unlock their back door of their vehicle. Staff and volunteers will be wearing masks and will place a box of free food into the car. Each box contains a combination of dairy, protein or produce purchased from farmers who are also being impacted by the virus.

A full list of the farm to family distributions is on the Feeding America Wisconsin website. You can also check them out on Facebook.

The organization plans to hold the mobile drive-thru food pantry at NWTC on Wednesdays between 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. through the end of August.