Feeding America, feeding Green Bay in time for the holiday

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)- On Wednesday, Feeding America partnered with Green Bay Area School District in distributing food to the community in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. Cars began to line up along Walnut Street early in the morning and by 11 a.m. the food boxes were all gone. Still families that were left in line did not go away empty handed.

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a strain on families this year, who are dealing with a number of situations. That is why Feeding America, chose to collaborate with the Green Bay Area School District in getting the give-away going. “We have a farm to family program, which is a drive through mobile,” said Angela Cannon of Feeding America. All that was needed was am empty space in your vehicle.

“This is the first time that we have partnered with Feeding America,” said Lynette Kiehnau of Green Bay Area School District. Kiehnau said that the need is greater this year given the pandemic and the district wanted a way to help out. One thousand boxes of food were at the two locations. “Things went well today, and we will look into ways to make the process even better in the future, said Kiehnau. Feeding America did run out of the boxes, but did provide lunches filled with food.

If you are in need of assistance in Green Bay, click on the Feeding America Green Bay Pantry website: https://feedingamericawi.org/store-page/green-bay-first-food-pantry/ Food distribution will continue for the next few weeks, with locations yet to be determined.