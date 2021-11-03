Feeding the Community: Christ the Rock Church in Menasha gears up to feed thousands on Thanksgiving Day

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – With Thanksgiving just three weeks away, people are getting ready to prepare a meal for perhaps five or ten guests. For Pastor Micah Neely – he is getting ready to feed the masses. Not with loaves and fishes, but with turkey and all the fixings.

For more than 20 years, Christ the Rock Church in Menasha has been serving up Thanksgiving dinner with the help of 600 volunteers. Volunteers who could be home with their families.

“It’s important for a lot of people to be part of something bigger than just themselves. And they are able to serve that day – the community. It’s just the atmosphere and environment about it that is something they enjoy doing,” explained Pastor Micah Neely, with Christ the Rock Church.

Organizers say they’ll serve nearly 1,000 people at The Grand Meridian and deliver 3,500 more meals. And put the stereotypes aside. Their guests are not all street people or the homeless.

“This meal really is for the community. It’s for everyone, wherever you are in your life, whatever season or spot in life you’re in. This is a meal where we can come together as a community,” added Pastor Neely.

In addition to food, Paster Neely says people can also come to make connections and socialize. “There’s an opportunity to talk and meet new people and go to the event. You may come alone but there’s an opportunity to get to know others.”

The Pastor and volunteers tell Local 5 the smiles and gratitude are the most satisfying part of the meal.

If you are interested in dining at home, sign-up for meal delivery will last until 3 p.m. on Nov. 18 on Christ the Rock’s website, found here.

The in-person dinner is scheduled from noon until 2 p.m. at The Grand Meridian on Thanksgiving Day. Organizers say no need to sign up. You just need to show up. They’re expecting you.