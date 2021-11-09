Feeding the Community: Christian Outreach Ecumenical Ministry to deliver Thanksgiving meals but keeping tradition

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Thanksgiving is right around the corner and one of the most well-known Thanksgiving dinner events is being held at one of the most iconic locations in the United States.

Since 1983, Christian Outreach Ecumenical Ministry has been providing Thanksgiving dinner to hundreds of people at Lambeau Field, a meal that some might otherwise go without. While the dinner has to be modified again this year to keep the community safe, those in charge say that last year’s success will continue, “We knew we had to do it again this year. Delivery. And it went so well last year and we knew the need was still in the community that we decided to up it, so we’re delivering 2,500 meals this year,” said Jessica Zeitler, President of Christan Outreach.

Zeitler will oversee the delivery of the meals to nearly 700 homes in the Green Bay and De Pere area with the help of 60 drivers. Many times those receiving the meals will put little notes for those delivering and while there aren’t any complaints, there are concerns from the community, “It’s pretty cool. We do get emails after, how was your experience? Is there something we could do better? And they say no, nothing you can do better, just make sure we can do it again next year because people are so thankful to get these meals,” said Zeitler.

The meal delivery will be held on Thanksgiving Day from 9 a.m. to Noon. You must sign up to get a meal delivered, which you can do by calling 920-490-7030.