(WFRV) – Not all heroes wear capes. In Outagamie County, they wear badges and rescue wildlife from precarious situations.

According to Outagamie County, on Thursday, July 21, Deputy Barrington, Deputy O’Bre, and Deputy Langenberg rescued several ducklings from a sewer outside the Outagamie County Courthouse. Once they got the ducklings out, other county employees made sure to keep them safe.

During another instance, Sgt. Yang was called about an injured eagle in northern Outagamie County. Officials say the eagle may have been hit by a car.

Yang coordinated with the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary and took the eagle there for rehabilitation.