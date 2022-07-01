MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – There’s something about battleships and Manitowoc County that seems to go hand-in-hand and although no more battleships are docking, the classic board game is being played at a life-sized scale.

Patrons at the Sub Pub on the Water on the rooftop of the Manitowoc Maritime Museum now have the chance to play one-on-one against a friend in a life-sized game of Battleship.

The board and pieces were homemade by one of the staff members and customers have been enjoying the opportunity to play.

“It was an idea that our staff had,” said Emily Shedal, the Development Coordinator at the Manitowoc Maritime Museum. “We’re a maritime museum and we have the USS Cobia submarine right outside and it just seemed to fit perfectly with our museum to have a life-sized battleship game here to play.”

Shedal also says the game made its debut this week and will continue to be available to play throughout the Sub Pub on the Water season, which runs until Winter.

“It’s pretty nostalgic for the staff. A few of us were playing it this past week and a lot of us haven’t played it since we were kids. Now it’s pretty awesome to have a life-sized version that you can play here at the Sub Pub,” added Shedal.

The Manitowoc Maritime Museum’s Sub Pub on the Water is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesdays through Saturdays and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

For more information on the museum’s roof top bar, you can visit its website here.