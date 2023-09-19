Stanley, Certified Good Boy and Therapy Dog for the De Pere Fire & Rescue

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The De Pere Fire & Rescue has a new member of its team, although this time in the way of a furry friend.

According to a Facebook post, Stanley, the newest therapy dog, just passed his Canine Good Citizens Test, meaning he’s getting very good at “a bunch of fun things.”

Those things are sitting politely, being accepting of other dogs and people, walking calmly through crowds of people and other nice-smelling things, and coming over when his name is called.

“I’m not one to brag, but I’m feeling super-duper proud,” said Stanley (De Pere Fire & Rescue) on its Facebook page.

Baird Creek Canine Connection, the place where Stanley trained, had several good things to say about how Stanley has developed.

“Stanley was an excellent student,” said Baird Creek Canine Connection in a Facebook comment. “His future as a Therapy Dog is very bright!”

Stanley is just over seven months old and is meant to help reduce stress and anxiety.