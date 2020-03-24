Fees waived for Wisconsin state parks, visitors urged to only visit nearby locations

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says that while fees have been waived for all state parks and trails, Wisconsinites should remain at parks closer to home rather than traveling to further away parks.

“Staying home as much as possible is the best way to lower COVID-19 infection rates, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). However, should you need a place with space, getting outdoors has both physical and mental benefits.”

Due to Governor Tony Evers’ ‘Safer At Home’ order announced Tuesday, the DNR is asking the public to avoid non-essential travel, such as traveling to a state park outside of your immediate area. For example, if you live in Appleton, the DNR is encouraging you to visit High Cliff State Park rather than traveling to Whitefish Dunes State Park in Sturgeon Bay.

State parks and trails visitors should continue social distancing even though they are outdoors. The DNR is asking the public to not congregate at restrooms, self-registration stations, or electronic kiosks. Visitors are further asked to not gather in groups of 10 or more people.

Beginning March 24, entrance fees will be waived at all state parks and trails. Restrooms will remain open as long as there is enough resources to clean them.

All state park offices, visitor centers, and non-essential buildings will be closed for the duration of the public health emergency. Properties will continue to be staffed.

All campsites are closed through April 30, 2020. Refunds are being issued to affected customers. No new reservations are being accepted at this time.

Wisconsin’s waters are open and you are allowed to fish if you have a license. All current regulations for hunting, trapping, and fishing seasons apply.

For the latest updates and resources on the coronavirus in Wisconsin, visit: