CLEVELAND, Wis. (WFRV) – Three felony arrests were made in Manitowoc County after officers seized a ‘significant amount’ of fentanyl and cocaine during a traffic stop.

A Facebook post from the Village of Cleveland Police Department states that the traffic stop was executed on North Avenue and Westview Street on Monday, March 20.

Officers say that over 40 grams of fentanyl tablets, over 87 grams of cocaine, and over 103 grams of fentanyl were found inside the vehicle.

Village of Cleveland Police Department

As a result of the incident, 56-year-old Floyd Miller, 43-year-old Jessica VanZile, and 41-year-old Jennifer Weschel from Green Bay were arrested.

Charges against the three individuals include:

Floyd Miller Possession of Fentanyl with Intent Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Possession of Cocaine with Intent Obstructing

Jessica VanZile Possession of Fentanyl with Intent Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Possession of Cocaine with Intent Obstructing First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety

Jennifer Weschel Possession of Fentanyl with Intent Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Possession of Cocaine with Intent Obstructing First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety



Officers say that no further information is being released at this time due to the incident being under investigation.