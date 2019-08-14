FEMA begins storm damage assessments across state

APPLETON, Wisc. ( WFRV ) – Officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Wisconsin Emergency Management (WEM) have begun conducting preliminary damage assessments in 18 counties and two tribes that were hit hard last month by severe storms and tornadoes.

Officials will begin viewing damage to public infrastructure in Barron, Clark, Forest, La Crosse, Langlade, Marinette, Menominee, Monroe, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie, Polk, Portage, Rusk, Shawano, Vernon, Waupaca, and Wood counties. Shawano County was added to the assessment this week following new damage reports. In addition, FEMA will assess damage on tribal lands of the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin and St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin.

This is the first step in potentially requesting a federal disaster declaration for the public assistance program to help communities be reimbursed for some of the cost associated with the storms such as debris removal, road repairs and emergency protective measures. The teams will not be assessing private homes or businesses.