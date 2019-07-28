Female biker group raises money for disabled veteran

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) — In Neenah, a sisterhood of bikers assembled to honor a disabled veteran.

A motorcycle ride was held at Headliners Bar and Grill to benefit disabled veteran, 37-year-old Tatiana Saunders.

The event was hosted by the Sapphires, Oshkosh’s chapter of the nationwide motorcycle club the Chrome Angelz.

The motorcycles left around 9:30 this morning after an introduction and bessing around 9:15.

This was also a fundraiser for Tatiana to help her pay her medical bills.

“When we got back I moved home to Wisconsin and now since I’ve been home I kind of became disabled more and more,” says Saunders. “And now I’m completely disabled.”

The Sapphires are a nonprofit organization with 176 chapters worldwide where women ride with a purpose.