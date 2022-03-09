GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – There are nearly 700,000 pilots registered with the Federal Aviation Administration and just 8.4% of them at women.

Emilie Dhaeseleer, an Air Wisconsin First Officer said, “Not the only women but I would say usually a class of 20 people we would be two or three female pilots.”

Dhaeseleer joined their ranks in 2015 and said she wants little girls looking up to her to know there is a seat in the cockpit for you too.

“Women deserve a place in the cockpit like they deserve a place in the doctors office or a dentist office,” said Dhaeseleer. “We can do everything. Everybody can do everything when they want to do it and we are definitely as competent as a man to fly a plane.”

She said she is blessed to have the support of family, friends and coworkers.

“Women will show you that they can be pilots too or other male pilots will definitely show you they support other girls that want to fly,” said Dhaeseleer.

She said becoming a pilot has little to do with gender and everything to do with your work ethic.

“It requires sacrifices but it definitely worth it when you get to fly a plane full of 50 happy people,” said Dhaeseleer.

She encourages all young people to get involved in groups for aspiring pilots.