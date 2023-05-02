FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Fond du Lac County had their hands full on Monday after a man with drugs in his car fled a traffic stop, crashed his vehicle, and attempted to run away on foot.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, on May 1, a K9 handler conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an equipment violation on Highway 41 near Johnson Street in the Township of Fond du Lac.

During the traffic stop, the deputy had reason to believe that the driver was engaged in criminal activity and asked the driver to exit the vehicle for further investigation. The driver refused the order and fled the traffic stop at a high rate of speed. The deputy chased after the driver northbound on Highway 41.

Due to the speed of the suspect vehicle and the fact that the driver was already identified during the initial traffic stop, the pursuing deputy terminated the chase.

Moments after termination, information came in that the suspect vehicle had crashed and become disabled on County Highway N near Highway 41. The driver of the vehicle allegedly ran away from the scene. However, deputies were able to find him nearby and take him into custody without further incident.

(Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office)

At this time, K9 Rip with the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office was deployed to the crashed vehicle and positively alerted to the odor of narcotics. Inside the vehicle, the deputies found packaging material, suspected MDMA, and cash.

Deputies searched the surrounding areas, where they also found around 1,000 fake oxycodone pills that were field tested positive for fentanyl.

The suspect was evaluated by the North Fond du Lac EMS for possible injuries and was charged with the following:

Possession of Fentanyl with Intent to Distribute (<50grams)

Possession of MDMA with Intent to Distribute (>3 grams)

First-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety

Fleeing and Eluding

Resisting/Obstructing an Officer

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Deputies say that the suspect is from northeast Wisconsin and is a convicted felon. He has two prior convictions for possession of heroin with intent to deliver on his criminal record.

No additional details were provided.