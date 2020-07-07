Ferguson Family YMCA, now open

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)- On Monday the Ferguson Family YMCA reopened after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After over 100 days of closure, Ferguson Family YMCA will be back to offer wellness areas, gym, pool, locker rooms, personal training, and limited group fitness classes. Competitive teams are set to begin on July 13.

There are some additions when you enter the building, like a protective shield between the receptionist and the guest. There is also a temperature machine, that checks your temp prior to using the facility. “We have also increased the distance between machines between 8-10 feet for safety,” said Eric Gorder of the YMCA. The sauna is still closed for now, and it is recommended that you make a reservation to use some parts of the facility.

There are new hours of operation now, Monday through Friday 5 a.m-1:30 p.m. You will notice extra cleaning throughout the building and sanitation stations as well. President and CEO Greater Green Bay YMCA told Local 5, “We are so excited to reopen our facilities to our community. More importantly, however, our Y has always been more than a building. Our Y is about people – people from all backgrounds and walks of life who come together to improve their lives, nurture their families and strengthen their community,”

