Festival Foods anticipates busy store hours ahead of Thanksgiving Day

FILE – This Nov. 2, 2009, file photo shows a Thanksgiving turkey in Concord, N.H. Food safety experts say raw turkeys shouldn’t be rinsed, since that can spread harmful bacteria. Cooking should kill any germs. But bacteria can still spread in other ways, so washing and sanitizing hands and surfaces is still important. (AP Photo/Larry Crowe, File)

Grocery store locations will be open for certain hours during holiday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – We’re just one day away from Thanksgiving and that means there’s only so much time left to get all of your necessary food fixings!

Festival Foods is anticipating quite the amount of foot traffic the next few days as customers get ready for Turkey Day. In anticipation for busy store hours, the grocery store chain will be staffed to the fullest. They’ll also be offering some helpful cooking tips so every household can achieve that perfected, delicious Thanksgiving Day meal.

Tune-in to Local 5 This Morning between 5-7 a.m. as Local 5’s Calvin Lewis will have a live report from the University Ave. location!