Festival Foods CEO/President Mark Skogen Honored by Food Industry Association

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Food Industry Association has awarded Festival Foods CEO/President Mark Skogen with the 2020 Robert B. Wegman Award for Entrepreneurial Excellence.

The award honors innovation, entrepreneurial spirit. and imagination in the food industry.

A third-generation grocer, Skogen began working in the family business at a young age and transitioned to full-time status after college graduation. Over the next decade, he served in multiple department manager and store director roles before beginning his tenure as Festival Foods CEO and president in 2006, when his father, Dave Skogen, retired from the role.

“I always say that it’s not all that fulfilling to put a case of peas on the grocery shelf, but when we know we’ve made an impact in a community, that is something that our whole team can feel good about,” Skogen said.

Skogen received the award during the FMI Midwinter Executive Conference.

To learn more about Skogen’s Festival Foods and its commitment to community involvement, visit www.festfoods.com.