GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Festival Foods Fire over the Fox is back in the City of Green Bay at full strength for 2022.

Organizers say the event will include live music from multiple stages around the downtown area of Green Bay. Alongside the music, Festival Foods Fire over the Fox will also include food and beverages, family activities, bounce houses, and more.

Leicht Park, Neville Museum parking lot, and the Main Steet Bridge & City Deck will be the three locations where all the July 4 fun will happen, starting at 3 p.m.

Festival Foods Fire over the Fox in 2018

Following a day of celebration, the community has the opportunity to end the night with one of the area’s largest firework shows set to music at dusk.

Festival Foods Fire over the Fox is offering a VIP seating area in Leicht Park. Those interested can purchase $12 tickets to reserve a chair in the VIP seating area and enjoy the fireworks show up close.

For more information about Festival Foods Fire over the Fox event on July 4, you can visit its website here.