Festival Foods help raise $20,000 for Wisconsin food pantries

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Festival Foods and Kellogg teamed up to raise $20,000 for Wisconsin food pantries.

For every Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes product purchased in Nov., Kellogg matched $1 as a donation to Festival Foods’ Food for Neighbors program, up to $10,000.

In addition, Festival Foods offered to match the donation up to $10,000. With Nov. online and in-store purchases totaling 13,500 units, Festival Foods and Kellogg were able to provide the maximum

donation of $20,000.

The funds will benefit the 40 food pantries that are part of Festival Foods’ Food for Neighbors

program. One hundred percent of all Food for Neighbors donations stay in the communities

where they were collected.

Festival Foods began Food for Neighbors in 2004 to offer shoppers an easy way to support

food pantries by donating $5 or $10 right at the checkout.

Food for Neighbors, along with Paw Away Hunger, has raised over $2 million to date, with donations in 2019 of nearly $240,000.