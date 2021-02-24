Festival Foods, Hormel Foods donate 7,000 pounds of ham

(WFRV) – 2,100 hams will be donated by Festival Foods and Hormel Foods to help combat hunger as a part of the Hormel Cure 81 Hams for Hunger program.

Hunger Task Force will pick up the 2,100 hams for donation from Festival Foods on March 5.

“We are honored to join Hormel Foods and its partners to help feed local families. This program is especially significant this year, with so many in our communities suffering from hunger due to circumstances surrounding the pandemic,” says Mark Skogen, Festival Foods President and CEO.

Officials say this donation will help all across Wisconsin, from Milwaukee to rural Wisconsin.

“This generous ham donation will reach far and wide, reaching families throughout Wisconsin through Hunger Task Force’s statewide network of Free and Local emergency food partners. From local Milwaukee food programs to Tribal Nations in Minocqua to small food pantries in rural Wisconsin, these hams will make a difference for many,” says Sherrie Tussler, Executive Director of Hunger Task Force.

The Hormel Cure 81 Hams for Hunger progam began in 1989.