(WFRV) – Two Wisconsin staples are joining forces to launch a statewide fuel savings partnership starting on May 25.

The ‘Festival Foods Gas Rewards Program’ provides shoppers at Festival Foods with relief at Kwik Trip’s gas pumps. Festival Foods shoppers can earn one cent off Kwik Trip fuel purchased with every ten dollars spent at Festival Foods.

An example would be for every $100 spent at Festival, shoppers can save ten cents off per gallon at the next fill-up at Kwik Trip.

“We’re excited to provide added value to our guests in this new partnership with Kwik Trip, a fellow Wisconsin-based business that, like Festival Foods, is committed to providing the very best value and service to its guests,” said Festival Foods President and CEO Mark Skogen.

Rewards cards can be found at Festival locations across Wisconsin. The rewards balance will be shown at the bottom of the Festival Foods receipt.

More information can be found on Festival Foods’ website.