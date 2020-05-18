Festival Foods partnering with Mighty Spark to donate meals to local families

For every purchase of Mighty Spark poultry, Festival will donate one meal to local food banks

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Festival Foods is teaming up with a food supplier to provide meals to some families in need.

Beginning now through July 7, Festival Foods of Green Bay will be donating meals to Feeding America. For every purchase of Mighty Spark poultry, they’ll be donating one entire meal back to local food banks.

“When you partner with organizations that work so hard to feed everyone in need and you are now given the ability to help in your own community, it means the world,” says Sue Rouse, Customer Service Lead for Green Bay North store. “It means the world to the people who work at Festival and to our company and to the community.”

Since 2017, Mighty Spark has donated more than 5 million meals. Now, they’ve decided to team up with Festival to give back to some local families. As mentioned, any purchase of a Mighty Spark product will result in one donated meal. That could include anything from the following:

Fajita Ground Chicken

Bruschetta Ground Chicken

Bruschetta Chicken Patties

Bacon-Bursting Turkey Patties

Queso Fresco Jalapeno Turkey Patties

Sweet Thai Ground Chicken

Spinach Feta Chicken Patties

According to the grocers, about one in eight Americans may not know where they’ll get their next meal. Through this program already, Festival and Mighty Spark have helped feed over 9,000 families so far. But they’re not quite done yet- they say their goal is to help feed 20,000 families.

“The best part is that there is really no specification- it’s whatever Feeding America actually needs that gets donated,” said Rouse. “That’s what’s so exciting is the guests here that buy these products are helping in any capacity for whatever the guests may need.”

The food donation program will be going on until July 7.