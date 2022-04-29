KIMBERLY, Wis. (WFRV) – A new grocery store will be taking over the old Shopko building and providing services to Outagamie County.

Announced on Friday, Skogen’s Festival Foods informed the community of its plans for a new location at 800 East Maes Avenue in Kimberly.

The community-first grocery store has several locations throughout the Fox Valley and will be adding yet another to continue serving the residents of northeast Wisconsin.

According to a release, Festival Foods President and CEO Mark Skogen said the company will renovate a large portion of the 100,000 square foot building and tenants will occupy the remainder.

“We’re thrilled to have this opportunity to grow into the community of Kimberly,” Skogen said.

“We’re looking forward to continuing to serve all of our guests in the Fox Valley area.”

The new location is expected to include all the Festival Foods’ traditional favorites such as a scratch bakery, an extensive deli department, and a wine and spirits section.

The building is expected to be fully renovated and open to the public in 2023.

