Festival Foods to hold statewide ‘Hire Fest’

(WFRV) – Anyone looking for a job can walk into any Festival Foods store in Wisconsin on August 31 for an in-person interview.

According to officials, Festival Foods stores will host a ‘Hire Fest’ from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, August 31. The in-person interview will be done with someone from the store’s leadership team.

“Festival Foods is growing in Wisconsin and that means we are offering more opportunities for
career growth than ever before in our nearly 75-year history,” said Jesse DeMoulin, recruiting
director.

DeMoulin also mentioned that the company takes work/life balance seriously. Festival Foods reportedly started a core hours program, which allows department managers schedule flexibility for appointments, activities and more.

Those who are not able to attend the in-person event can apply for jobs online at Festival Foods’ website.

