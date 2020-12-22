Festival Foods Turkey Trot hits $3.28 million milestone

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Festival Foods Turkey Trot event has successfully surpassed its goal and raised $3.28 million for charity.

Festival Foods shared the milestone on Tuesday morning saying that event organizers had hoped to surpass its $3 million goal during its 13th annual Turkey Trot event this year.

Organizers are now elated to find that the total amount of proceeds raised has reached their goal and exceeded their expectations.

“We are thrilled that so many people came out to support the event and that our sponsors continued their contributions as well,” said Brian Stenzel, senior director of community involvement for Festival Foods.

Festival Foods notes that even though the Turkey Trot looked a bit different this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it still garnered a lot of participation from fellow Wisconsinites.

Store officials say more than 18,200 people and over 2,800 registered dogs completed the event’s 5-mile run or 2-mile walk.

Festival Foods says 100 percent of the proceeds will go to Boys & Girls Clubs and YMCAs throughout Wisconsin.