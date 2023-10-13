SISTER BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Friday marked the beginning of the 73rd annual Sister Bay Fall Fest.

Talk of rain in the forecast has been raising concerns for very few people. Ondrea Wroblewski lives in Appleton and comes out to the festival every year with friends and doesn’t plan on letting the weather get in the way.

“We were already out at a band last night, and then we’ll be here today and tomorrow, so we’ll pretty much be here the whole time,” said Wroblewski. “And it’s awesome too right now because the fall colors are amazing, so the drive up here is just gorgeous. You just got to check it out; even if it rains, you’ve got to make it.”

The festival kicked off Friday morning with the Arts and Crafts Fair and Carousel rides, as well as a variety of food and clothing vendors. But the Director of Marketing and Events for the Sister Bay Advancement Association told Local 5’s Samantha Petters that they are prepared for potential rain into the weekend.

“Last year, we did not have the greatest weather either, and we still had a blast,” said Ellie Soderberg Guger. “Unfortunately, Ferris Wheels and predicted 40-mile-an-hour winds do not mix so well, so we’re actually really excited because we got a merry-go-round, a carousel this year, but it’s a new activity and something different.”

Events will be ongoing throughout the weekend despite the weather. Starting Saturday morning is a Pancake Breakfast followed by a Parade, live music, and so much more. Sunday is the official Fall Fest Derby Race, among other activities for the entire family to enjoy.

“I love the festival,” said West Allis resident Barbara Kroupa. “I love all of it, I don’t miss it, and I’m here every year for it, at least for one day.”

For more on the Fall Festival event schedule and other information, you can visit the Sister Bay website here.