‘Festival of Trees’ arrives at National Railroad Museum

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – This holiday season, the National Railroad Museum is calling, “All aboard!” for its annual Festival of Trees.

A number of Christmas trees have popped up at the museum, 42 to be exact. You can celebrate the holiday season by strolling through the museum and catching a glimpse of the wonderful firs, decorated by local business and nonprofit organizations.

It might not be the Polar Express but it’s the next best thing. We’re @NTLRailMuseum where the #FestivalOfTrees has arrived. 43 Christmas Trees are on display, decorated by local businesses. Even heard the big man might be making an appearance! 🎅🏻 #Local5ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/jbQ7EnUCm0 — Calvin Lewis (@CalvinLewisTV) November 18, 2019

‘Festival of Trees’ is open Nov. 15 through Jan. 5 on Mondays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will also be open during regular museum hours Nov. 22 through Nov. 24; Nov. 29 and 30; Dec. 1 through Dec. 8; and Dec. 31 until 2 p.m. Admission is $5 but will not be available during ‘Holidays on the Rails,’ Dec. 10 through Dec. 14.

You can find more information on the National Railroad Museum website right here or on their Facebook page.