Festival of Trees lights up National Railroad Museum

ASHWAUBENON, Wis.(WFRV)- The annual Festival of Trees are on display at the National Railroad Museum in Ashwaubenon. “I think it’s special for us and we’re here with a couple friends,” said Molly Wentworth. Wentworth brought here son to the Museum. “Just getting to spend that time and quality time just the two of us,” said Wentworth.

Wyatt Sullivan, visiting Green Bay from Iowa with his family for the Packers-Bears game, was happy to take the tour. “I like all the trains, they’re pretty cool,” said Wyatt. He also said he enjoyed the Christmas trees. “I like the ones when you first come in,” said Wyatt.

With more than 40 trees on display, the Museum has been a must see destination. “We have a really fantastic showing this year,” said Justin Lambrecht, Education Assistant at the Museum. Lambrecht says there is a variety that have been decorated by local businesses and organizations. “We have really unique trees with a lot of really neat designs,” said Lambrecht.

Mindy Mokszyche also brought her son to see the trees and trains. She says it was great to be there. “He knows no different, but we notice the difference and it’s just great,” said Mokszyche.

A huge draw for patrons is the Polar Express show and train ride. The last show is Sunday Night and is sold out. “Tickets usually go on sale in July, July 25th and they sell out almost immediately,” said Lambrecht. He adds it us a very popular show that has been running for years.

For more information on the Festival of Trees, including admission prices, visit https://nationalrrmuseum.org.