‘Festival of Trees’ returns to National Railroad Museum just in time for holidays

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The holiday season is almost upon us and that means it’s time to start decking the halls!

The National Railroad Museum is doing just that, displaying more than 40 unique trees throughout the building as part of their annual Festival of Trees. Families can safely observe the trees as they have been placed sporadically throughout the museum to ensure social distancing.

“Something about this time of year, especially at the museum, is magical,” says Jan Padron, Marketing Communications Director of the National Railroad Museum. “All of the trees and the lights and the decorations, it just brings out the kid in everybody and it just makes everything seem that much more beautiful and that much more wonderful and that much more magical. So come on out and check that out and get into the holiday spirit.”

Festival of Trees will be on display beginning now through January. The National Railroad Museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9 – 4 p.m. and Sundays from 11 – 4 p.m.

You can find more information about this year’s event as well as the museum online right here.