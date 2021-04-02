Field fire in Fond du Lac burns acre of vegetation, burning cardboard the culprit

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue (FDLFR) battled a field fire and had to use a Brush Response ATV to help fight the fire.

According to the FDLFR, on April 2 around 11:10 a.m. crews responded to the 600 block of Whispering Springs Drive for a reported field on fire. When crews arrived the fire already burned an acre of dry vegetation.

Since the location was remote FDLFR’s Brush Response ATV was used to help put out the fire.

The cause of the fire was due to a resident who was burning cardboard in a fire pit in the rear of his property according to FDLFR. Embers from the fire got to the dry vegetation and started the field on fire.

“The very dry weather conditions, low humidity and strong winds make any outside burning dangerous”, says Fire Chief Peter O’Leary.

There were reports of injuries or any further damage, Local 5 will update this story if more information becomes available.