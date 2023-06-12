HANCOCK, Wis. (WFRV) – One man is dead following a deadly crash Saturday afternoon in Waushara County where the vehicle involved caught on fire.

In a release, the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office says it received a report at 2:21 p.m. of a vehicle on fire following a crash on 4th Avenue near N3037 in the Township of Hancock.

The Coloma / Hancock Station 2 Fire Department and Deputies from the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the scene.

Officials say the fire department was able to put out the fire and it was determined that the driver of the vehicle died on scene as a result of his injuries.

Authorities say an initial investigation indicates speed contributing to the crash.

The Waushara County Sheriff’s Office says the driver will not be identified until the family is notified.

No other details are available at this time. Local Five will update this story if more information s released.