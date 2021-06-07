LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Fifty firefighters help put out fire in wooded area in Valders, 3 treated for heat-related injuries

VALDERS, Wis. (WFRV) – Three firefighters have been treated for heat-related injuries after a fire in a wooded area in Valders.

According to the Valders Fire Department, several local departments responded to a woods at 12528 Rusch Road for a fire. They say temperatures were 87 degrees at the time with 20 MPH winds from the south. The fire was located 600 feet off the road with no immediate access for crews.

A 1st and 2nd alarm were requested so that additional units could help control the fire. Crews worked for 2 hours to extinguish and overhaul the fire.

One thousand gallons of water were used and in total 5 acres burnt but no structures were damaged.

In total, 13 departments assisted, 4 UTV’s and 50 firefighters were on scene.

