‘Fifty Strong’: New book released recounts lives of local veterans

(WFRV) – A Michigan native is bringing veterans together and telling their stories for the world to read.

John Maino, a Wisconsin-based veterans advocate, recently published a book in 2021 titled “Fifty Strong: Four Decades of U.S. Veterans and Families Share Their Combat and Post-War Experience”.

Maino says this book is unique in many ways, “I think one of the things that’s unique with this book that I have Gold Star Family members, and those stories are heartbreaking. When the Army officer knocked on the door to say their loved one was lost at war.”

A gathering was held Sunday for the veterans of World War II, Korean War and the Vietnam War that were honored in his book. “I was very honored to be put in the book, but the honor really came today [Sunday]. Having all these veterans come together from three different wars,” says Ronald Umentum, a veteran of the Vietnam War.

“Fifty Strong” is Maino’s fourth book that features military stories told by veterans. His previous books highlighted local World War II veterans from Wisconsin and Michigan.