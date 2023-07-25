FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – One man was arrested following a fight in Fond du Lac Tuesday morning that turned violent after one man stabbed another.

In a joint release from the Fond du Lac Fire Rescue and the Fond du Lac Police Department, officials responded to the 100 block of Merrill Street around 5:42 a.m. after reports that a man had been stabbed.

On arrival, officers from the Fond du Lac Police Department say they found a 46-year-old man at the scene still holding a knife and ordered him to put the weapon down while at gunpoint.

The man complied with the officer’s demands and was then taken into custody without any further incident.

After taking the 46-year-old man into custody, authorities then found a 40-year-old man with apparent knife wounds to his abdomen, shoulder, and neck areas.

The 40-year-old man was immediately taken to the Fond du Lac Airport and flown to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. The 46-year-old man was taken to a local hospital for a suspected shoulder injury.

At this time, the investigation into what led up to the stabbing is ongoing but it is believed that the two men knew each other and this is an isolated act of violence.

No further details have been made available. Local Five will update this story if and when more information is released.