Fight leads to Sheboygan teenager getting stabbed by his older brother

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – A 26-year-old man from Sheboygan was arrested after stabbing his younger brother in the chest.

According to the Sheboygan Police Department, on Oct. 19 officers responded to a home on the South Side for a report of a person who was stabbed. When officers arrived they found a 16-year-old Sheboygan boy who had a non-life-threatening stab wound to his chest.

Officers found out that the boy was in a physical fight with his brother and was later stabbed by him. The suspect was a 26-year-old man from Sheboygan who was arrested a short time later.

The suspect was charged with 1st Degree Reckless Injury.

Authorities say that the incident was not ‘random’ since the two people involved are siblings. There is no danger to the public.

No further information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.