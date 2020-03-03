“Fight Like a Soldier” event to benefit local family

GREENVILLE, Wis. ( WFRV ) – A “Fight Like a Soldier” benefit will take place this Saturday from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at North Greenville Elementary School to help offset the medical costs for a local family’s daughter and soldier who is enduring the fight of her life.

The event will host basket raffles, ‘Fight Like a Soldier’ wrist bands and t-shirts, games, a bake sale, ‘Fill the Boot’, and a silent auction.

While in high school, now 21 year old Alyssa Gruender felt the calling to serve her country and joined the Wisconsin Army National Guard in Portage, WI.

In 2019, Alyssa attended Cadet Summer Training – Advanced Camp in Fort Knox, TN where she ranked #1 out of the 35 coed cadets in her battalion on skills such as leadership, character, presence, intellect, development, and achievements while being under pressure of combat.

Alyssa’s life instantly changed, however, the morning of Halloween 2019, when she suddenly experienced a terrifying loss of speech and inability to form a sentence.

Alyssa underwent a brain biopsy, extensive testing, and more than two months later was diagnosed with Rasmussen’s Encephalitis which is a very rare, chronic, inflammatory neurological auto-immune disease characterized by frequent seizures, loss of motor skills and speech, and memory loss.

There currently is no cure.

Alyssa’s plans to graduate from UW Steven’s Point in May and be commissioned in the Army National Guard as an officer have been put on hold while she continues to require 24 hour care from her parents Brian and Laura in Greenville.

For event information please visit the Fight Like a Soldier Fundraiser Facebook page.