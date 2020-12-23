“Fighting Cancer with Grace” enters its second year amid the pandemic

Grace Fuss is a West De Pere Middle School student who decided to take action after seeing the toll having cancer can take on a person and their family.

“So after my mom battled through breast cancer there were so many people that supported our family and helped us throughout that journey and I just wanted to give back,” said Grace Fuss.

This is her second year putting together care packages for those with cancer through her nonprofit Fighting Cancer with Grace.

Jenni Fuss, her mother, said, “She has given various donations throughout the year impacting 160 individuals and in total all of those contributions are valued at $13,000.”

The entire operation has grown over the last year as Grace puts more work into brightening everyone’s day.

“This year we expanded that. We received several corporate donations in addition to the amazing support she’s received from family and friends,” said Jenni Fuss.

The care packages are full of things like puzzles and soup to keep people busy while they’re home this holiday season and are part of this year’s theme “Cozy at Home.”

Grace Fuss said, “This year we won’t be able to hand out the care packages personally. This year we will have to leave them at Bellin and the doctors and nurses will drop them off.”

“I’m so proud of Grace. I know what it feels like to sit in that chemo room and maybe not have the best of days and something like this can really put a smile on their face,” said Jenni Fuss.