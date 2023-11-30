DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – When Grace Fuss was seven years old, her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer, and while she was recovering from countless surgeries, chemo treatments, and radiation, several individuals made generous contributions through gifts, time, and meals.

Seeing how positively this had impacted the Fuss family, Grace was inspired to start a nonprofit organization, Fighting Cancer with Grace, which has made countless donations throughout its existence, and on Thursday, they were at West De Pere High School assembling care packages for cancer patients.

According to organizers, the nonprofit has raised $32,750 throughout 2023, and care packages were made for 200 patients battling cancer and 150 Oncology employees as a thank-you. Fuss says that the care packages are valued at $150 and are donated to three different hospitals around the area.

“This means a lot to me because I am giving back to people that supported [my mom],” said Fuss when talking to Local 5 News. “I’m very appreciative and happy that I have this much support.”

Fuss has earned the support of several local businesses that have made generous donations to her cause, such as Festival Foods, Kwik Trip, Pizza Ranch, and Titletown Publishing Company.

“I have a lot of supporters,” added Fuss. “We partner with organizations to have items donated or discounted. Many businesses are very generous.

Fuss continued to tell Local 5 News that those interested in helping the cause can donate items or money through the link provided.