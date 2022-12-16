GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The NEW Community Shelter, alongside local law enforcement, teamed up at Metro Mart on Lombardi Avenue to host Fill the Cruiser.

Fill the Cruiser is an annual event where participants purchase a bag of non-perishable food items that will benefit local families in need during the holiday.

Metro Mart had already pre-packaged the bags to fit the needs of those at the NEW Community Shelter, and those interested in purchasing a $5 or $10 bag would then have the opportunity to put the bag into an Ashwaubenon Public Safety cruiser.

“People have been phenomenal here,” said Brian Murphy, Commander with Ashwaubenon Public Safety. “I have to give a lot of credit to the staff here at Metro Mart because when I showed up this morning, they already had about two pallets stacked five feet high that were ready to go.”

Although the Fill the Cruiser event has concluded, Murphy explained to Local 5 News that Metro Mart would continue selling the pre-packaged bags for donation.

“When I drop [the bags] off, the people standing there, they’re incredibly appreciative,” stated Murphy.