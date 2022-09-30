BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The third and final countywide ‘Frogger’ is just around the corner and pairs perfectly with National Pedestrian Safety Month in October.

Frogger is a Crosswalk Education and Enforcement event and is part of the Yield to Your Neighbor campaign that is put on by a local nonprofit, Wello, which partners with law enforcement and municipal leaders to promote safety across local communities.

Law enforcement will be stationed at nine different locations in Allouez, Bellevue, Denmark, De Pere, Green Bay, Howard, and Suamico. Vehicles will be stopped for failing to follow the law of yielding to pedestrians and will result in warnings or tickets at the officer’s discretion.

Courtesy of: Wello

“We are happy to partner with Wello on this important initiative,” said Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis. “Traffic and pedestrian safety is a high priority for GBPD and the community, particularly now that our kids are back in school.”

The final Frogger event will be held throughout Brown County on Wednesday, October 5.

The first two countywide Frogger events held in June and August resulted in 275 warnings issued and 897 vehicles yielding correctly.

To view a map for locations and times, click here.