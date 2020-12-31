Final Feeding America East Wisconsin food distribution event in Door County

STURGEON BAY, Wis.(WFRV)- On Wednesday the food distribution partnership between Feeding America and United Way Door County came to an end with 400 boxes of food given to families and individuals in need in Door County.

For a few months, food distribution events have taken place in various counties. In Door County, the need has been great and had in the past ran out of boxes of food. “At past distribution events, we have had over 600 boxes and have had to turn away cars that were still in line,” said Amy Kohnle, Executive Director of United Way Door County. Kohnle has been with the United Way for over 20-years has never seen a pandemic of this magnitude. The partnership between Feeding America and United Way Door County was part of the Coronavirus package that is set to expire on December 31st. “We have been told by the USDA and Feeding America that this program is done. We have been told there will not be a continuation in 2021,” said Kohnle

The Food Distribution events have ended, but local Food Pantry locations remain open if you need assistance. For more information on the United Way Door County, visit unitedwaydc.com