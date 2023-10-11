MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with the Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (MWC), along with officials from the Johnson Financial Group, have announced the final four products left in the eighth annual “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” contest.

According to a release on the contest’s website, each of the four products has won two open-vote, head-to-head matchups in a bracket-style tournament known as “Manufacturing Madness.”

Reportedly, over one million votes have been cast throughout the last eight years of holding the contest that highlights Wisconsin’s diverse manufacturing industry.

Contest organizers say over 100 products were nominated to take part in this year’s contest and popular votes per round in a bracket-style tournament has left the following final four products standing:

#1 Seed: Plexus Corp. , Neenah, Bevi Bottleless Water Dispenser

, Neenah, #2 Seed: Nueske’s Applewood Smoked Meats , Wittenberg, Applewood Smoked Bacon

, Wittenberg, #3 Seed: AriensCo , Brillion, Ariens® 90th Anniversary Limited Edition Sno-Thro

, Brillion, #12 Seed: Thorogood, Merrill, American Heritage 6” Tobacco Safety Toe Work Boot

To determine the “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin,” these final four products will take part in the final round of voting beginning on Thursday, October 12, at 8:00 a.m.

Officials say one vote can be made per day, per device until Thursday, October 19, at 12:00 p.m. The winner is said to be crowned at WMC’s “Business Day in Madison” later that same day.

More information about the contest and how or where to vote can be found here.