DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Rebecca Kleefisch and Tim Michels are making their final pushes before voters head to the polls for the Primary Election. Kleefisch made one of six stops in Northeast Wisconsin.

She said, “I think people are enthusiastic and what we have seen I would say over the last two weeks is a huge wave of people coming home. They want someone who has been trusted, they want someone who has been tested and who is ready to go on day one.”

Kleefisch spoke about Republican Party unity to beat Tony Evers after this primary election.

“After our campaign makes it across the finish line tomorrow night I want to have a conversation about issues with Tony Evers because I think her has failed the state,” said Kleefisch.

She said she wants to bring Republicans, Independents and Democrats to the table to discuss the issues facing Wisconsinites.

Kleefisch said, “To talk about affordability, to talk about education, to talk about safety and security and those are the things I think are winning issues.”

Tim Michels was at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis the day before voters choose who will take on Tony Evers this fall.

He said, “We had a big swing around the state this weekend. Made a lot of stops, places like Sheboygan, Neenah, Menasha, Oshkosh, Fond du Lac. Everywhere I went the crowds were huge, the response was incredible. I’m so excited.”