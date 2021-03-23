Final rule published for domestic hemp production, WI working on emergency rule

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) published a final rule for the establishment of a domestic hemp production program.

According to officals the program is effective on Monday, March 22.

Wisconsin will continue to operate under the provisions of the 2014 Farm Bill through 2021, but Wisconsin’s Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is reportedly working to establish an emergency rule that will allow growers to use some of the provisions of the final rule this year.

The DATCP says it anticipates publishing the emergency rule in May. This emergency rule would reportedly provide a way for hemp growers to remediate their crop if an initial regulatory THC test identifies that the crop exceeds the limit of 0.3% total delta-9 THC.

The new federal rule also caps negligent violations at one per year.

According to officials, sampling of hemp plants can now include the sampling of the top 8 inches of the plant, versus the top 2 inches.

For more information visit the USDA website or the DATCP’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

De Pere sophomore Kennedy Martin settling in and turning heads

High School Sports Xtra - Spring Football preview with Ricardo Arguello

High School Sports Xtra: Spring Football preview with Ricardo Arguello

Brian Butch on Sports Xtra

UW-Oshkosh baseball opens with sweep of Finlandia

FC Wisconsin helps athletes juggle club and high school soccer