WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Another setback for the family that lost four children in a deadly car crash last month on U.S. Highway 10.

The last surviving sibling, Jorge who lives in Ecuador, won’t be able to come to the United States to grieve with his family.

The Gonzalez family had set up an emergency meeting for Jorge at the U.S. embassy in Ecuador on Tuesday morning. They told Local Five News that embassy officials denied Jorge’s application for a humanitarian visa to come to the United States under section 214b of the U.S. Immigration and Nationality Act.

The family also told Local Five News that officials had previously denied Jorge’s application to expedite his process for getting a green card. They said the soonest it can be processed is 2027.

“There isn’t words to describe what I personally feel at this moment, at the current moment we’re dealing with the grief of losing our cousins and on top of this the whole legal situation and the whole new world of information we’ve had to deal with just to be denied again has just been mentally exhausting,” said Jorge’s cousin Luis Gonzalez-Quizhpe.

Jorge is the oldest of the five siblings and has lived in Ecuador since 2018. His family wants to bring him to the United States so that he can grieve with his mother.

This is the second time that officials have denied Jorge’s visa application to come to the United States.

“Especially for my aunt it’s really just another setback for her, losing four kids and then on top of that having the government denying her a chance to properly grieve for her kids,” said Gonzalez-Quizhpe.

The Gonzalez family tells Local Five News that after this latest setback they will pause for a moment to consider their options moving forward. They said they plan to go to Ecuador to bury the children in a few weeks.

Gonzalez-Quizhpe told Local Five News that their goal is to look at options that will bring Jorge to the United States on a more permanent basis so he can be with his mother long term.

“Getting him here to be with my aunt has been a priority something we’ve been working hard to try to accomplish because they need to properly grieve,” said Gonzalez-Quizhpe. “Grieving alongside close family members is something that they would like to do to find peace in some way, shape, or form.”